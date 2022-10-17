NICOLE Onwuekwe had to fight hard to pick up victory against Isabel Thompson in what was the match-of-the-week on the squash court.
Onwuekwe came back from two games down to secure the win 7-15, 10-15, 16-14, 21-19, 16-14.
Monday night kicked off with the Jets defeating the Phoenixes, Cooper Boardman and Isabel Thompson securing solid wins for the Jets while Andre Holtzhausen and Jack Miller got some points back for the Phoenixes.
Mariners defeated the Glories with ease. Jackson Bullivant played well to secure the only win for the Glories.
Miranda Tait and Christopher Newman both won with 3-1 results.
Jacob Harrison had a tougher time to secure his win, Harrison defeating Trev Whitby 11-15, 15-13, 12-15, 15-11, 17-15.
Roars defeated the Wanderers, the standout match was taken out by Kris Centofanti who defeated Tony Naimo 11-15, 15-9, 16-18, 16-14, 17-15.
Tuesday night and the Bullets are on a winning streak, this time defeating the Kings with wins going to Col Thompson, John Saddler and Jack Oo.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Taipans defeated the Jackjumpers. David Cross and Finley Sales having good wins.
Maanu Alexander still playing with his non-preferred hand had another win, this time defeating Jack Miller 16-14, 11-15, 13-15, 15-8, 15-11.
Breakers defeated the Wildcats, wins going to Alayna Croucamp, Erin Draper and Madeleine Glenn.
Thursday night and the Cats took out the Lions.
Brian O'Leary, Will Nardi and Kian Henman winning well.
Swans defeated the Demons, Nic Croucamp taking care of Col Thompson 15-9, 15-10, 8-15, 15-10.
Christopher Newman had to work hard to overcome James Kelly 11-15, 15-10, 15-13, 15-9.
Dockers downed the Magpies. Angelo Fiumara played well to defeat Zac Fairweather 14-16, 15-12, 17-15, 16-14.
Dom Fiumara and Nicole Onwuekwe also winning for the Dockers.
Sole winner for the Magpies was captain Declan Ryan who defeated Anthony Iannelli 15-10, 15-13, 12-15, 15-12.
