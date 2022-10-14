The Irrigator

Leeton Shire Council's proposed special rate variation to be discussed at community consultation sessions

TP
By Talia Pattison
October 14 2022 - 3:00am
The consultation sessions run by Leeton Shire Council will begin on Tuesday, October 18. Picture by Talia Pattison

LEETON Shire Council's special rate variation proposal of 52.52 per cent over the next two financial years will take centre stage at community consultation sessions over the next two weeks.

