A YOUNG woman has been granted conditional bail in Leeton after being charged with several traffic offences.
Police stopped the 23-year-old woman around 10.20am on October 28 for a roadside breath test in Railway Avenue.
Officers allege checks showed the woman did not hold a valid licence and she had previously been charged with traffic offences on two other occasions in September.
The woman was arrested and taken to Leeton police station where she was charged with further traffic offences.
She was granted conditional bail to appear in Leeton Local Court at a later date.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Meanwhile, a 27-year-old man will also have to front court after he was stopped by police while allegedly driving while unlicensed.
The man was pulled over by officers just after noon on Monday, October 31 after they spotted the vehicle travelling with an unsecured load on the rear of a Great Wall ute.
Police said checks showed the man's licence had expired more than 12 months ago.
He was issued with a court attendance notice for the offence.
