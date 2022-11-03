THE expansion of Leeton's industrial estate is garnering attention from national businesses.
Earlier this year 20 lots of industrial land were opened up for sale to businesses, with half of those already set to be taken up.
The expansion is stage three of the Vance Estate complex, with Leeton Shire Council and QPL Rural Real Estate working together to attract businesses to the area as a result.
Andrew Pellow from QPL Rural said there had been plenty of interest in the lots that had been opened up.
"There's been quite a lot of interest from some bigger companies who are buying multiple lots instead of just one," he said.
"By the end of this week we should have half of the (expanded) estate under offer, which is good.
"It's a lot of new industry that aren't already established in town as well, so it's bringing outside industries into town, which is fantastic."
Vance Estate is already a hub for many businesses with both local and national connections.
IN OTHER NEWS:
To help businesses to quickly establish themselves, development rebates of up to five per cent of the purchase price to a maximum of $20,000 (excluding GST) are available on allotments purchased and finalised prior to January 31 2024, where construction has commenced within 24 months of the purchase date of the allotment.
Council's economic and strategic development manager Michelle Evans was pleased to see the expansion had attracted the attention of businesses from far and wide.
"The development application for the sub division is approved, we'll be moving forward to tender for the construction in the coming weeks," she said.
"That's for all of the infrastructure like roads, NBN, electricity, gas, all of that.
"We're hoping to have that done by June 2023. The interest has been really good from local and out-of-town businesses."
All purchase inquiries should be directed to Andrew Pellow 0488 226 135 or Craig Tyrrell on 0473 748 272 at QPL Rural Real Estate, Leeton.
The federal government has contributed $1.24 million in funding contribution towards the Vance Estate expansion under the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure program.
This program supports local councils to deliver priority local road and community infrastructure projects across Australia, supporting jobs and the resilience of economies to help communities bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.