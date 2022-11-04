BURGERS may be a tasty treat, but the humble menu item has also delivered thousands of dollars to a Leeton shire charity.
JBS Riverina is known for its meat products, so with this in mind it made perfect sense for the business to get involved with recent community event - Leeton Chill and Grill.
Armed with delicious produce to create burgers, sausage sandwiches and more, the business set up shop as a sponsor at the recent event.
While many sampled the barbecue on offer as they enjoyed the festivities throughout the afternoon and evening, perhaps what they didn't know was they were also helping out Leeton Can Assist.
JBS Riverina plant manager Brett Meads said all money raised from the sale of the food on the night has now been donated directly back to the Leeton shire charity.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We wanted to let the community taste the great meat we have out here, so that's why we had the stall and we wanted to donate back to a local charity," he said.
"We chose Can Assist because obviously that is something that affects so many people.
"Personally I lost my mum to cancer and we have had one of our staff members here only passing away recently. It was a cause close to our heart."
All up more than $2500 was raised on the night and donated straight to Can Assist.
"We sold around 400 burgers on the night, plenty of snags ... it was a pretty popular stall on the night," Mr Meads said.
"We were flat out, which was great.
"It's good to be part of these community events and something we want to keep doing."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.