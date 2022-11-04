The Irrigator

JBS Riverina donates Chill and Grill proceeds to Leeton Can Assist

By Talia Pattison
November 4 2022 - 2:00pm
JBS plant manager Brett Meads and staff member Michael Basham present the funds to Mary and Maude from Leeton Can Assist. Picture supplied

BURGERS may be a tasty treat, but the humble menu item has also delivered thousands of dollars to a Leeton shire charity.

