LEETON'S Cody McCallum is preparing for a trip of a lifetime that will see him represent Australia in Gaelic football.
Cody, a Leeton High School student, was a member of the Riverina South West under 15s NSW Combined High Schools AFL team who won the state carnival in Coffs Harbour last year.
From there, he was invited by Wanderers Australia to participate in the 15-16 years AFL tour in Ireland this December.
Two teams of 20 players each from all over Australia are participating, including Cody.
"When we get there, we have just one training run I think and then we're straight into the tour," he said.
"It should be a really great experience. There's a fair few differences between Gaelic football and Aussie Rules.
"There's the round ball, the point system is different and it's played on a different shaped field. You have to kick the ball a bit differently.
"I've been practicing my kicking to prepare for it and working on my fitness a little bit more."
The tour in Ireland includes playing games of Gaelic and international rules football against teams in Dublin, Limerick, Galway and Mullingar. The Wanderers team will also visit the world famous Croke Park and other sites in Ireland and London.
The tour winds up in France with visits to the Somme, Pozieres and Beaumont Hamel battlefields along with some sightseeing in Paris.
As part of the experience Cody and his teammates are being billeted with their opposition families in Ireland before accommodation with his Australian team mates is provided in England.
Cody's parents will also head over to watch the tour as it rolls on, making up the supporter fan base.
"I've been overseas when I was very little, so this will be a whole new experience for me," he said.
"At this stage we don't know our team members, but they are from all over Australia.
"I haven't had much experience playing Gaelic footy.
"In Aussie Rules I play in the forward line, so it would be good to play in a similar position with this tour, but if not I'm happy to play wherever I am put on the field."
