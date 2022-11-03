Member for Murray Helen Dalton has called out the state government for a broken promise to reclassify 15,000 kilometres of rural roads.
The Liberal/National Coalition promised in 2019 to reclassify 15,000 kilometres of council roads and return them to the state to look after - however as roads continue to deteriorate, none have yet been reclassified.
Mrs Dalton said that the failure put road users across the Murray in danger.
"The failure of this government to transfer roads away from council ownership is a failure for all rural road users," she said.
"We are approaching harvest time and we are about to see an increase of heavy vehicles on our roads which will only make the condition of our roads even worse."
In addition, the heavy rains of recent weeks and predicted La-Nina conditions are expected to cause further deterioration of roads across the Murray.
""Councils are desperate to have roads taken back because they can't afford the maintenance. They know how dangerous our rural roads are becoming and this inaction by the state government is inexcusable," Mrs Dalton said.
"Road users aren't just damaging tyres, they are damaging rims and trucking companies are telling me they are losing bits off their trucks faster than they can replace the damage."
Travelling the electorate, Mrs Dalton said it is becoming impossible to dodge the ever-increasing potholes.
She called on the NSW government to take action now on the roads.
"Billions of dollars in agricultural product comes out of the Riverina alone and we have some of the poorest roads in the state and it just not good enough ... we need action and not empty promises."
