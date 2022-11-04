WITH under a month to go until Light Up Leeton is held, there's plenty for the group's new chairman Dan Watt to do.
Mr Watt takes over the role from committee member Robyn Retallick and said he was looking forward to bringing one of Leeton's favourite events to life again in 2022.
Light Up Leeton did go ahead in 2021, but COVID rules and regulations at the time meant some elements were not able to proceed.
Now, the 2022 Light Up Leeton committee is looking forward to the carnival and concert going ahead on December 4 in Mountford Park with some added extras set to feature this year.
All of the favourite parts of the afternoon and evening will return, including the many stalls from community groups and organisations, the concert, a visit from Santa and Mrs Claus and other entertainment.
Mr Watt said he decided to join Light Up Leeton as a way of giving back to the community he grew up in.
"I came to some Light Up Leeton concerts over the years, but before I went to one of the committee meetings I wasn't too sure what the event was actually all about," he said.
"I thought I would have a go and see how I can help.
"There's some committee members who have been doing it for a long time, so for something like this to continue you need new faces to come on board.
"I'll be learning from some of the best people around. They are a very experienced committee."
A climbing wall, rides on the Lion's train, face painting, delicious food and more will all make up Light Up Leeton in 2022, with the concert expected to be one of the best in years.
Mr Watt said Light Up Leeton had something for everyone, no matter their age. It is free to attend with residents able to purchase as little or as much as they would like from the stallholders.
"I think it's a great way to bring the community together and to get into the festive spirit as a town," he said.
Residents have also been encouraged to light up their homes with Christmas lights in whatever means possible to ensure Leeton truly does "light up" this festive season.
