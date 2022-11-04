AS ONE contingent of Leeton HSC students farewell exams and their school life, another group are already taking their place.
For those undertaking their HSC exams in 2023, year 12 has already officially started for them in term four.
With this in mind, The Irrigator will be profiling two students from Leeton High School as they make their way through year 12 and their last year of secondary school.
School leaders Callum Dunn and Jessica Wells among thousands across NSW to start their HSC journey this term, with both looking forward to seeing what the next 12 months brings.
Callum is studying biology, maths, English, agriculture and wood technology for his HSC, while Jessica is undertaking a TAFE course in construction, maths, business studies, advanced English, as well as English extension one and two.
"It's not too bad so far ... it's pretty similar to year 11 for the most part right now," Callum said.
"There's certainly a lot more focus on doing better now."
Jessica said she had noticed more homework being handed out, particularly when it came to her English courses.
"It's busy, but it's manageable for now," she said. When it comes to finding the balance between life and study, both Callum and Jessica enjoy playing sport with their friends, while also working part-time. Something that will continue in the summer school break, with the added likelihood of a little extra school work to complete this time around.
When it comes to life after school, Callum is hopeful of attending university in Sydney, while also playing rugby union.
"That's my main goal at the moment, to get into Sydney Uni and play footy there," he said.
"I haven't 100 per cent made up my mind what course I want to do yet, possibly something to do with ag science."
Jessica is planning to have a gap year following the completion of her HSC studies and she too is also weighing up her options when it comes to what course she undertakes.
"I'm still working all of that out ... it's a slow process, but I'm sure I will decide on something soon," she said.
With plenty of hard work and study ahead of them, both Jessica and Callum felt they were reasonably well prepared for whatever the next year throws their way.
Already in their schooling life they have had to adapt to changes around COVID and home learning, which has helped them become more used to being thrown curveballs.
"It's a big year for everyone, but it's going pretty well so far," Callum said.
