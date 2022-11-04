The Irrigator

Leeton High School students Callum Dunn and Jessica Wells will share their HSC journey with The Irrigator over the next 12 months

TP
By Talia Pattison
November 4 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton High School 2023 HSC students Callum Dunn (left) and Jessica Wells are sharing their year 12 journey. Picture by Talia Pattison

AS ONE contingent of Leeton HSC students farewell exams and their school life, another group are already taking their place.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.