AN ONGOING labour shortage continues to highlight the need for more apprentices and trainees to enter the job market in the Leeton area, according to employment services company GetSet.
Trades across the board are calling out for staff, with trainee and apprenticeships the perfect way for young people in the MIA to become skilled, earn their trade and live and work in the town to keep the economy turning over.
GetSet is a training organisation based in Leeton that hires and employs trainees and apprentices, as well as having a focus on group training and labour hire.
"With our trainees and apprentices, including our school-based trainees and apprentices, we hire them out to our host employers and, during that time, we look after all aspects of employment," GetSet chief executive officer Frank Valenzisi said.
"That includes things like wages, payroll tax, we pay their insurances and that kind of thing. The host employer pays us one fee and we then disperse it where it needs to go. It makes it easier for them and is less stress for them."
Some of the industries calling out for trainees and apprentices in the MIA include hospitality, electrical, plumbers, cabinet makers and tilers.
"It's all industries really," GetSet employment consultant Paul Burley said.
"We look after all trades.
"We've got apprentices in just about every industry you can think of.
"Unfortunately students aren't as in a hurry as they once were to take up apprenticeships, so we're working on changing that."
GetSet offers several schools-based programs that give students a taste of an industry and what that may look like for them in the future.
Mr Valenzisi and Mr Burley both agreed these trainees and apprentices were the backbone of towns such as Leeton and were vital in a town's growth moving forward.
"We'd certainly love to see more young people taking up an apprenticeship or traineeship ... come and see us, bring in a resume, there are so many opportunities out there across a wide range of careers," Mr Valenzisi said.
GetSet have an office in Kurrajong Avenue and can also be found at www.getset.org.au. Both Mr Valenzisi and Mr Burley have more than 20 years experience in the apprenticeships and employment industry.
