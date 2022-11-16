The Irrigator

Leeton's GetSet organisation can help trainees, apprentices, businesses with broad spectrum of services

TP
By Talia Pattison
November 16 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GetSet employment consultant Paul Burley (left) and chief executive officer Frank Valenzisi. Picture by Talia Pattison

AN ONGOING labour shortage continues to highlight the need for more apprentices and trainees to enter the job market in the Leeton area, according to employment services company GetSet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.