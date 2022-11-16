RACHAL Broadbent might be the first female president of the Leeton-Whitton Football and Netball Club, but it isn't something that weighs heavily on her mind.
Broadbent also may be new to the role of president after being elected last week, but her association with the Crows is already a long-running one.
In the past she has held several positions with the club and committee, having also played and coached with Crows netball sides.
Broadbent, along with her husband Jamie, are life members of the club, with all four of their children having played for the club as well.
The future of the club is something Broadbent is passionate about, particularly when it comes to building the ranks across all forms of the club.
While 2022 didn't exactly go to plan for Leeton-Whitton on the football field, the netballers showed vast improvement, various new facilities were opened to players and supporters and there was a focus on creating a fun atmosphere away from the court and field.
Broadbent hopes to see sides step it up next season, with the focus already on pre-season, which starts next week for football players.
The club's recruitment committee is also hard at work, with another season of building the club's junior players at a senior level also set to be a focus.
"We definitely want to win more games next season, but sometimes it's the wins off the field that count as well ... we're focused on bringing that professional side of things to the club and hopefully all of the hard work off the field can translate into more success on the field," Broadbent said.
"There's a lot of positives to look forward to."
Broadbent will be backed up in the role by outgoing president Tim Carroll who will stay on in the vice president role, as well as secretary Kate Jones and treasurer Dave Meline.
"We've got a fantastic committee and we've also been so lucky over the years to continue to have such a great supporter base," she said.
"I'm already looking forward to the season starting to see what we can achieve."
The club has a new Facebook page where everyone can keep up-to-date with what's happening, player announcements, functions, newsletters and more.
The club's new gym for both footballers and netballers has also been completed just in time for pre-season.
