The Irrigator

Rachal Broadbent takes on the role of president of the Leeton-Whitton Football and Netball Club

TP
By Talia Pattison
November 16 2022 - 3:00pm
Rachal Broadbent is the new president of the Leeton-Whitton Football and Netball Club. Picture by Talia Pattison

RACHAL Broadbent might be the first female president of the Leeton-Whitton Football and Netball Club, but it isn't something that weighs heavily on her mind.

