WELL-KNOWN Leeton shire resident Hazel Birbara died earlier this week, just two days after marking her 91st birthday.
Hazel was born on November 12, 1931 and passed away on November 14, 2022.
She was a long-time friend to many people and a wonderful mother to Rosemary, Nicholas, Helen and Andrew.
"There are two words we remember most from her - 'be thankful'," Nick said.
"Thankful for a roof over your head, full bellies, warm beds and mindful of the needs of others."
Hazel, mum, granny, great granny, aunty - she had many names.
She was born Hazel Betty Persey Budge to a farming family in Somerset, SW England and grew up in wartime England, which must have been tough, not only because of rationing but also the constant threat of attack.
"Waste not, want not" was the theme.
This experience created a liking for things like tripe and bread and dripping, although that was a taste none of her children subsequently acquired.
She moved to London in the early 1950s to be a teacher and met a Lebanese-Australian doctor named George Birbara, who was training to be a surgeon, probably not thinking she would soon spend the rest of her life over on the other side of the world.
They married in the UK and moved to Sydney in 1959 with two small children where Doctor Birbara worked in various hospitals and local clinics.
In 1961 there was an opportunity to run a medical practice in the country and so they moved to somewhere called "Leeton".
"We can say it like that because back then Leeton was a long way from anywhere," Nick said.
"Ten hours of driving on country lanes, some of them dirt roads, certainly no motorways."
Despite this isolation from her roots, Hazel was welcomed openly by everyone in this great town and gave birth to two more children.
She was impressed by the generosity of neighbours, farmers who freely brought boxes of oranges and huge watermelons to the family home at 10 Wade Ave, the good friends she made, many of whom had also resettled in Leeton from other places.
Of course, she supported her husband in his medical practice for many years and there is a plaque and a street dedicated to him, but truly these are dedications to them both.
"She was the rock that held the family together," Nick said.
"Not only was she a great communicator and a core of the community, but also a long-term parishioner at St Peters Anglican Church in Leeton where she taught Sunday school and played the organ.
"She was also an accomplished seamstress who could make dresses, costumes, jumpers, anything."
In 1966, seven years after last seeing her family, she returned to England for a holiday.
The trip was done by boat and took about five months in total (this was in the days before long-haul flights).
Dr Birbara stayed behind so she had to take all four children with her - aged 10, seven, four and one.
This was a remarkable achievement especially considering that she had no support and had to carry all the luggage, toys, clothing and even school lessons.
"Of course, as her children we admired her 'motherly' characteristics such as being kind, generous, feeding and clothing us, band-aids on wounded knees etc and she did all those things," Nick said.
"However, mum also inspired us with important lessons such as stand up straight, work hard, be responsible, help others less fortunate than yourself and be proud of your heritage.
"She encouraged us to follow our life's ambitions in our work and to be honest, dependable and reliable - just like her.
"Most of all she gave us her time - yes, looking after (dad) was a full-time job in itself, but she also dedicated by selflessly giving her precious time - helping with school, sports and hobbies, eisteddfods, hospital visits and school performances, giving good advice and a shoulder to cry on during that complex period of our lives called adolescence."
Later on, after Dr Birbara died, she had a stroke in hospital a few days after a knee operation, which meant she lost some of her ability to speak properly, but that didn't stop her.
At her 80th birthday party at a local restaurant she got up and made a speech.
"Yes, the words were jumbled somewhat but it was an incredibly brave thing to do and so very inspiring to everyone who was there," Nick said.
She said goodbye to each of her children before passing away peacefully this week.
"In summary, Hazel was a remarkable woman - intelligent, capable, dedicated to serving her family and community, loved and admired by all," Nick said.
"She shone a bright light that inspired and warmed the hearts of everyone she met with her kindness and generosity. Certainly. we can 'be thankful' - so very thankful for such a wonderful mother and friend.
"Rest in peace mum."
A celebration of life for Hazel will be held at St Peter's Anglican Church in Leeton at 11am on Monday, November 21.
