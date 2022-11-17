The Irrigator

Remembering Leeton's Hazel Birbara who died on November 14, 2022

By The Irrigator
November 17 2022 - 4:00pm
Well-known Leeton resident Hazel Birbara passed away on November 14. Picture supplied

WELL-KNOWN Leeton shire resident Hazel Birbara died earlier this week, just two days after marking her 91st birthday.

