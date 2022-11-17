LEETON is one of few towns within the Murrumbidgee Local Health District without a Local Health Advisory Committee (LHAC).
The town has had an active LHAC in the past, but COVID and other circumstances has meant the shire has been without the committee for some time.
Now, the MLHD is calling on the community to get involved, put their name forward and help bring the LHAC back to life in Leeton.
Each LHAC is affiliated with their local health service and its role includes advocating for the community and connecting on health priorities.
It is also a voice for planning and evaluation of services, providing support to the local health service and promoting literacy and wellbeing in the community.
MLHD community engagement manager Setchen Brimson LHACs rely on active membership and a chairman who can keep things rolling along.
"My role is to support the LHAC chair for whatever projects the LHAC decides to work on," she said. "The LHAC is not a board, they are an advisory committee.
"We set up and support the memberships with the (Murrumbidgee) Primary Health Network, but we really want the LHAC to run itself, set their own meeting times.
"It's not about the LHAC doing our (MLHD's) bidding. It's about us working together to try and improve health outcomes in the community."
There are currently 33 LHACs that are active across the MLHD area, including in Griffith, Cootamundra, Coolamon, Berrigan, Temora, Wagga, Narrandera, Junee, Gundagai, Holbrook and more.
"We have really active LHACs in other areas of the district," Ms Brimson said.
"They are advocating for their community and having a real collaboration with MLHD and the MPHN.
"They come up with ideas, speak to us about gaps and what needs improving. It's all about having that proactive relationship.
"It's also open to people of all ages, we do have some high school students involved in one area, so we'd love to see a broad cross-section of community members put their hand up in Leeton."
Those interested in re-establishing the Leeton LHAC need to complete an application form and have the required screening processes necessary.
More information is available at mlhd.health.nsw.gov.au or by contacting Ms Brimson on 0477 359 754 or by emailing setchen.brimson@health.nsw.gov.au.
