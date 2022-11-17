The Irrigator

Leeton shire residents of all ages are needed to help re-establish the town's Local Health Advisory Committee

TP
By Talia Pattison
November 17 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton shire residents of all ages and backgrounds have been urged to put their hand up to help re-establish the Local Health Advisory Committee in the town.

LEETON is one of few towns within the Murrumbidgee Local Health District without a Local Health Advisory Committee (LHAC).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.