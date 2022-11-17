LEETON'S Kirsty Martin is a decorated performer, having been a principal ballerina with The Australian Ballet and danced all over the world and it's her passion that has her continuing on with the industry.
Ms Martin, the daughter of John and Chris Martin, fondly recalls her time growing up in Leeton where she first learned to dance.
Her hard work and determination had her accepted into The Australian Ballet School under the direction of Gailene Stock and graduated in 1995 with a Diploma of Dance. In 1996 Kirsty was offered a position at The Australian Ballet where she was promoted to senior artist just three years later.
She then went on to join the Nederlands Dans Theater, working with world-renowned choreographers before returning to The Australian Ballet in 2002, becoming a principal artist in 2003.
In 2009 she was awarded the prestigious Benois de la Danse award for her performance in Kenneth MacMillan's Manon and was invited to perform in Moscow at the Bolshoi Theatre.
During her career Ms Martin became a mother to two children and returned to the stage each time, continuing for several years as principal artist. Kirsty decided to retire from the stage in 2011, after a successful and fulfilling career.
Since then Ms Martin has been carving out a successful career as a teacher, coach and mentor of students.
After a stint with Victorian College of the Arts Secondary School as a classical teacher, she started teaching with The Australian Ballet School in 2015.
This year Ms Martin she joined the artistic staff of The Australian Ballet at the invitation of artistic director David Hallberg.
"I'm currently a classical ballet and repertoire coach ... I take the morning class and assist choreographers and creatives," Ms Martin said.
"Sometimes I may have to teach choreography as well, and of course teaching and coaching repertoire.
"It's about helping the dancers achieve everything they can. Some of these dancers I know from when I was a dancer and others in the company that I taught in the Australian Ballet School.
"It's nice to be relatable to the dancers in that way, but to also watch the dancers grow and they watch me learn and grow on the other side as well."
With such a rewarding career both on and off the stage, Ms Martin said it was something she never really dreamed of growing up in Leeton.
Her goal was to always work hard and see where that took her.
It has indeed taken her all over the world to become a respected figure in the profession.
"It's definitely something that takes a lot of hard work and sacrifices really, but I've loved being part of it all ... I'm excited to see where the next chapter takes me," Ms Martin said.
Away from dancing, she said she loved spending time with her husband, who was also a dancer, and her two children.
