WHEN Leeton's Belinda Mahalm noticed a gap in the market for country apparel, clothing and accessories, she decided there was no time better than the present to take the plunge and open her first store.
Mrs Mahalm recently opened Leeton's newest business - Gone Western - located in Pine Avenue.
The store stocks popular brands such as Ringers Western, Gidgee Eyewear, Baxter Boots, Country Allure and more.
Gone Western offers clothing for both men and women, accessories of many different varieties, boots, sunglasses, handbags, some animal care products and much more.
Mrs Mahalm the support from the community had been second-to-none.
"Everyone is pretty happy to have something different open, it's good to be able to bring something like Ringers Western to town, that was the big thing," she said.
"There was a bit of a gap in the market for products like this, so I thought why not give it a go?
"The support so far has been really great. We've got so much to offer at the moment, but as we continue to grow, we're hoping to bring even more in the shop.
"It all happened pretty quickly."
Also on offer at Gone Western is the brand Gypsys Desert, a concept Mrs Mahalm created herself, which has been generating interest among customers.
Mrs Mahalm is also a busy mum, but said the challenge of owning her own store was an exciting one.
For opening month at Gone Western, the business is offering those who spend $100 or more the chance to go into the draw to win a $100 gift voucher.
Afterpay is available and for those out-of-town that may see something on Gone Western's Facebook page that they like, Mrs Mahalm said she would also ship items to those interested in purchasing.
"It's all about offering something that is new to town ... I didn't want to offer products already here, there's no point in doubling up," she said.
"A lot of the business owners in the main street have came in to say hello and welcome me, so that has been really lovely.
"I think everyone wants all our stores in Leeton to do well because it's good for the town."
