The Irrigator

Leeton's Belinda Mahalm has opened Gone Western in Pine Avenue

TP
By Talia Pattison
November 17 2022 - 2:00pm
Gone Western owner Belinda Mahalm shows some of what is on offer at the new business located in Pine Avenue. Picture by Talia Pattison

WHEN Leeton's Belinda Mahalm noticed a gap in the market for country apparel, clothing and accessories, she decided there was no time better than the present to take the plunge and open her first store.

TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

