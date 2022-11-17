A man has suffered serious head injuries after he was struck by a truck on Thursday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the intersection on Red Hill Road and the Olympic Highway, Moorong, southwest of Wagga, at about 4.40pm on Thursday after reports a pedestrian had been hit by a truck.
A school bus from St Francis College of Leeton was travelling behind when the accident occurred, but no students were injured.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said the male pedestrian suffered serious head injuries and was treated by paramedics at the scene.
The male truck driver was taken to Wagga Base Hospital for mandatory testing.
Officers from Riverina Police District have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
