QUESTIONS raised by the community regarding concerns of aspects of the Roxy Theatre's redevelopment will soon be able to be aired.
Residents with any of these concerns or questions about the on-going refurbishment can book face-to-face sessions at Leeton Shire Council's website.
The questions may be around timelines, or costings or a particular challenge in modifying this heritage-listed building.
This will give residents the opportunity to have questions directly answered, with nothing off-limits.
The first session is planned for Monday, November 21 from 3pm to 7pm, with another planned on November 28 between 9am and 1pm.
Project director Katherine Herrmann said she was happy to provide further information about any aspect of the project.
Some residents have offered opinions with questions like, "I just wanted to confirm council hasn't made another error and signed off the new roof on the Roxy have we? It sort of gives the impression council has agreed the work is satisfactory because it's yet to be fixed?"
Open responses will be provided by the team, including Lloyd project manager by Phillip Miles.
"In relation to the appearance of the wave throughout the new roof installed over the auditorium, the scope of works required fixing new roof sheets directly to the existing roof structure, which is technically sound," he said.
"The roof profile has settled over time, resulting in the wavy appearance. The Roxy Theatre roof installation works at this stage are incomplete, and, as such works interfacing with other roofs on the building, such as capping, flashings, guttering and drainage will remain incomplete until the remaining structure is erected in due course.
"Upon completion of this, a final inspection will take place and any remaining issues will be addressed."
Mrs Herrmann went into further explanation about this particular concern.
"To make the roof look perfect, like a new building, we would have had to replace structurally sound purlins at great cost, compromising other priorities identified by the community, such as new dressing rooms with disability access," she said.
"It's about getting the right balance. Examining the facts with an open mind before making judgments allows the project completion with the greatest cohesion. A frustration among people may exist now for what may not be understood about the redevelopment.
"While progress is uncomfortable for some, we can be mindful the building will soon reopen, to be a beacon of our town to future generations".
"The Roxy redevelopment is a once in a lifetime opportunity. In the same way many of us are grateful to George Conrad, who took the bold initiative in 1930s to gift us the Roxy in the first place, despite the odds."
To book a one-on-one session for November 21 or 28, visit www.leeton.nsw.gov.au, call 6953 0911 or email council@leeton.nsw.gov.au. Spaces are limited. If there is a specific query people would like council to answer, send it via email at least three days before the session.
