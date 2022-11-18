LEETON'S Shirley Shirdon has a passion for helping people, particularly in the aged care sector.
That enthusiasm has been recognised in her role as trainer with the Western Riverina Community College at its Leeton campus.
Ms Shirdon has been with Western Riverina Community College in Leeton since 2017 delivering various programs, including the Certificate III in Individual Support Aged Care.
She continues to work in the aged care sector herself having done so for many years and is currently employed at the RFBI Leeton Masonic Village.
Recently, she was nominated as a community education trainer of the year, organised and adjudicated by Community Colleges Australia.
While she didn't take out the top gong, she was named a finalist ahead of many other nominees.
Ms Shirdon said being named as a finalist was something that meant plenty to her.
"I just do it because I like helping people," she said.
"I became involved in the aged care sector for that reason and now I hope that through by training the next crop of people coming through, it's helping them.
"It can be a tough industry, but it is very rewarding.
"We definitely need more people, particularly young ones, coming through.
"We're all going to need a little extra help and care in our lives, so it's important we train people properly."
Through Ms Shirdon's role as trainer she is also able to help her students complete their hands-on practical work with her employer.
It is through this process that many stay on and become employed either at the RFBI Masonic Village in Leeton or other aged care facilities in town.
Western Riverina Community College's Leeton campus manager Ron Arel said Ms Shirdon was deserving of the finalist honour.
"Shirley is an exceptional trainer and is keen to share her passion knowledge and insight with her students," he said.
