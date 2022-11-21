NEWS flash - being super excited is an understatement.
Leeton Connect just received word we were successful in our recent grant application to the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal (FRRR) for a grant support co-ordinator.
This means Leeton Connect will have someone available again next year to provide the community with support in making grant applications.
This support has been a game changer for many Leeton shire not-for-profits this year and to have this service available again next year will be fantastic.
Thank you to FRRR and the Investing in Rural Communities Futures Program. More details to come soon.
Here we are in November already. I am sure everyone is asking, as I am, where has the year gone?
So much is happening at Leeton Connect and we are trying to squeeze it all in before Christmas. I apologise in advance for my next comment but it is less than six weeks to go to Christmas.
We are very excited to be trying something new at Leeton Connect. We will be inviting businesses to take advantage of our events and services.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Yes, that right, for a small fee local business can participate too. What is coming up you ask?
We have our NFP Forum and Networking Breakfast.
Our next breakfast, and last one for the year will be November 30. It will consist of a "forum style" open discussion with the purpose of sharing information and networking.
Leeton Connect members will be free-of-charge and a small cover charge will apply to non-members and local businesses that wish to attend.
Everyone is welcome. Contact me to find out more.
Also on the agenda is our social media training.
This will be customised training to suit the individual's needs. Again, Leeton Connect members will be free of charge. A cover charge will apply for non-members and businesses. Contact me for more information.
Also in the pipeline is an exciting volunteer prospect which will be an opportunity for some Leeton shire not-for-profit organisations to get projects happening with the use of a team of volunteers from businesses. We plan that this initiative will serve as a pilot program for future partnerships between other businesses and NFPs.
If your NFP has a project planned or even underway and you wish to be considered for this fantastic opportunity please contact me as soon as possible. Next year we plan to hit the ground running with more events and training.
Stay tuned, more on that in my next column, next year. As this will be my last column for this year, I would like to wish all our followers, on behalf of all the Leeton Connect team, a bright and joyous Christmas and a happy and prosperous new year.
