THE new caretakers of Leeton shire's Gogeldrie Weir have had an interesting start to their tenure thanks to flooding and heavy rains.
Tracy and Martin Jeans took over at the weir in late September, but since then it's been tough going thanks to all of the rain had both in the shire and upstream of the Murrumbidgee River.
However, while it may be a summer of the river ebbing and flowing, the park is open to campers, overnight stays, day trippers, anglers and those wanting to hold a function at the weir.
A positive of all of the rain has meant the grounds are nice and green and in top condition.
Mrs Jeans said the main message she wanted to get out into the community and wider area is it's safe to head out to the weir now to enjoy time on the river and some peace and quiet.
"It's been very quiet lately, so we would love to see everyone back out here having fun," she said.
"The water did get up pretty high, but we're just keeping an eye on everything.
"It's something we will have to contend with.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"The flooding itself didn't damage any of our facilities out here. But we did have two staff members from WaterNSW who were out checking the weir and they came and helped with sandbagging of our house. They were great."
Gogeldrie Weir is the perfect place for those looking to put their feet up and enjoy some quiet time.
The facility offers many services and accommodation and is also set up for functions of all varieties.
"The beauty of it is we aren't that far out of town, it's the perfect spot to relax and do as much or as little as you would like," Mrs Jeans said.
Visit Gogeldrie Riverside Park on Facebook for more information.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.