Gogeldrie Riverside Park is open for visitors following recent flooding

By Talia Pattison
November 21 2022 - 3:00pm
Tracy and Martin Jeans are the caretakers of Gogeldrie Weir and are encouraging everyone to enjoy the facility now the water levels are receding. Pictures supplied

THE new caretakers of Leeton shire's Gogeldrie Weir have had an interesting start to their tenure thanks to flooding and heavy rains.

