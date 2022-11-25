The Irrigator

Leeton Can Assist to benefit from Girls Night In 2022

TP
By Talia Pattison
November 25 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Girls Night In organisers have completed their final fundraising tally, with just over $15,000 going to Leeton Can Assist. Picture by Talia Pattison

A WHOPPING $15,000 is being handed over to Leeton Can Assist following on from a night of fun and laughter recently.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.