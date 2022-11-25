A WHOPPING $15,000 is being handed over to Leeton Can Assist following on from a night of fun and laughter recently.
The Girls Night In event was held in late October at the Wade Hotel, with the aim of the night to raise as much money as possible for the town's Can Assist branch.
A big crowd turned out for the event which included everything from bubbles and delicious food, raffles and entertainment to an art auction, the colour pink splashed everywhere and much more.
The Girls Night In has been running for some years, co-ordinated by Lorraine Robertson and her small band of helpers.
With a touch over $15,000 raised for Can Assist, Mrs Robertson confirmed this was the largest amount ever raised as part of the event.
Can Assist will now use the funds to help Leeton shire residents who are being treated for cancer.
This help can come in many forms, including helping with costs of fuel, accommodation and associated bills for those seeking treatment.
