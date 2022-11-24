The motion to apply to the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal for a special rate variation of 45.44 per cent (compounded and above the rate peg) over five years, being 8 per cent for the first three years and then 7.5 per cent and 7.4 per cent for the following two years, resulting in total rate increases of 65.63 per cent (compounded and including the rate peg) was defeated in the vote at Wednesday night's November ordinary meeting of council.