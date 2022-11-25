OVER the last week Leeton shire noticed may have noticed a little Christmas magic being spread throughout town.
The Leeton Business Chamber has taken a different approach to its usual shop local inititative in the lead up to the festive season in 2022.
This year, through the help of sponsors, the chamber is bestowing random acts of kindness throughout town on shoppers in stores, staff members helping the community and even not-for-profit organisations.
"The random acts of kindness campaign is running over four weeks, we wanted to do something different, something that's more of a feel-good initiative," chamber president Krystal Maytom said.
"Rather than call upon our chamber member businesses to buy into a Christmas promotion, we wanted to give back to them and community members.
"Each week we are surprising shoppers, businesses and not-for-profits with over $1500 worth of our random acts of kindness."
Already this has included shouting people coffee, paying for their groceries, vouchers for meals at restaurants in town and buying their purchase at a shop.
Each week has a different sponsor, the four supporting the random acts of kindness in 2022 are SunRice, CopRice, MicrotechDPS and Worklocker.
"It is a little bit different to our usual festive season promotions, but we're hoping it still encourages people to get out and shop in town this Christmas because they never know when they might be surprised," Ms Maytom said.
"As always our businesses need the support of residents.
"They are a critical part of our economy. We're not saying people have to do all of their shopping in town, but before you start looking online or out-of-town make sure you check what is in town first.
"Chances are if a store doesn't have what you are after, they will go out of their way to get it in for you, so it's always worth asking."
Keep up-to-date with all of the random acts of kindness happening over the coming weeks on the chamber's Facebook page.
