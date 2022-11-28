THIS year has seen the return of events and gatherings of all kinds and sizes, with school reunions proving popular.
In keeping with the trend, a Leeton High School reunion will be held Friday, December 2 and Saturday December, 3.
Originally planned as a year 12 1987 gathering, it has grown to include all the friends who had left school before year 12 to capture year 10 1985 and then out further to anyone who can make it who went to Leeton High School throughout the 1980s.
Teachers from that period are also welcome with year mistress Brenda King to be among those attending the festivities.
The format for the weekend is simple.
On December 2 there will be drinks, pizza and a casual hangout in the bar and beer garden of the Historic Hydro bar.
Then, on December 3 dinner and drinks will be held at the Leeton and District Bowling Club, with music and the chance to kick on afterwards at other licensed establishments in town.
Everyone is encouraged to come and say hello and reconnect with old networks and friends.
Those who have memorabilia and would like to bring it along are welcome to do so.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Old school uniforms are welcome to be be worn or even attire from the 80s, dress ups are encouraged.
For more information, visit the LHS Reunion Facebook page to let organisers know if you will be attending.
Alternatively email sarah@riverinawritinghouse.com.au, or contact Del Cope, Vicki Tiffen-Elwin, John Saddler or Robyn Locke (Fitzsimons) via messenger.
Organisers said the reunion will be a good excuse after all the disruptions of COVID to revisit Leeton shire and have some fun.
It is intended to be a laid back weekend catching up with old friends to reminisce and look back on days gone by.
