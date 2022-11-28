The Irrigator
Leeton High School reunion planned for December 2 and 3

TP
By Talia Pattison
November 28 2022 - 2:00pm
The Leeton High School reunion will be held this weekend. Picture supplied

THIS year has seen the return of events and gatherings of all kinds and sizes, with school reunions proving popular.

