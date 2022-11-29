The Irrigator
Breaking

Tragedy strikes Riverina roads as man dies at scene some time after Goolgowi truck crash

Updated November 30 2022 - 9:21am, first published 9:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murrumbidgee Police District officers found a prime mover that had left the road and collided with a tree on Cahills Road.

A man has died after his wrecked truck was discovered some time after it crashed in the western Riverina.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.