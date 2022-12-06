A GUT-WRENCHING accident has seen a 19-year-old man airlifted to hospital after he was found trapped inside his vehicle by emergency services personnel from Leeton shire.
Emergency services arrived at the scene of the accident around 8am on Saturday, December 3, finding the 19-year-old trapped inside the mangled wreckage on Kamarah Road, Kamarah.
Paramedics, police and the Leeton Volunteer Rescue Association worked to safely remove the man before he was airlifted to Wagga Base Hospital from the paddock of a nearby farm.
The man was in a serious, but stable condition at the time, with no further update provided to Leeton police at this time.
Police said the man was the sole occupant of the white single cab ute at the time of the accident, saying investigations have revealed the man is believed to have lost control of the vehicle before hitting a tree.
The tree then fell across the tree, blocking both lanes of the road before it was cleared.
