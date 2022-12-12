The Irrigator

Leeton's Noah Sands has finished the year in strong fashion with a solid performance in Adelaide

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
December 12 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton's Noah Sands put in a strong performance in Adelaide finishing the feature race in third ahead of former Formula 1 Grand Prix winner Giancarlo Fisichella. Picture from Garry Rogers Motorsport

Leeton's Noah Sands has finished his season on a high with him putting in a solid performance in Adelaide that secured him a sixth place finish in the 2022 Tasman Series.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.