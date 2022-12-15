THE Leeton Greens have set themselves a goal of going back-to-back in season 2023, with the work to do so already underway.
Pre-season training has started, mostly in a casual sense, for those wanting to get some fitness in before the Christmas and New Year break.
The club had an enormous 2022 season, bringing home four premierships in first grade, league tag, under 18s and under 16s.
With that in mind, already the club is eyeing more flags in 2023, a lofty goal, but one most would be aiming for.
Hayden Philp has again committed to coach the first grade side, as well as lead the team on the field.
Brothers Fletcher and Baz Blackett have also signed on for the 2023 season, returning to their home club.
"The training we're doing at the moment isn't compulsory or anything like that, it's just for those players who want to get a bit of fitness in before the end of the year," Philp said.
"Getting a bit of a head start before we come back probably towards the end of January.
"Everyone is keen to go again next season, hopefully go back-to-back as that's something that doesn't happen very often.
"The motivation for everyone is there I think."
With pre-season to resume somewhere towards the end of January, Philp said the club would also look to compete in the West Wyalong Knockout as part of their pre-season training.
Having signed on as coach again, Philp said, premierships aside, another part of what he enjoyed most about the role was seeing the club's young players develop and make their way through the ranks.
"It's great seeing them step up into first grade ... we're pretty lucky that we have a good young group, a lot of clubs don't have that opportunity," he said.
"For us to have that talent there, it's really great for them to be the future of the club and to have a part in that."
In other grades, Shannon Bradbrook will coach the under 16s, Scott McDonald the under 18s, Jade Butler league tag and Michael Thomas reserve grade.
New players across all grades are welcome at the club.
