The Irrigator
What's on

The Leeton Community Christmas Lunch is on again on December 25, 2022

TP
By Talia Pattison
December 15 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fran Artese from the Leeton Community Christmas Lunch committee and Father Robert Murphy look forward to the event. Picture by Talia Pattison

CHRISTMAS Day is a time for family, loved ones, gifts and good food.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.