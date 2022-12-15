CHRISTMAS Day is a time for family, loved ones, gifts and good food.
However, for some people that is not always the reality.
Some residents may live away from family or friends and others may be feeling lonely or missing loved ones during this time of year.
That is where the Leeton Community Christmas Lunch has been stepping in now for more than decade.
The event will this year return to its traditional home at the St Peter's Anglican Church Hall after being held at the Leeton Jockey Club over the last two years during the pandemic. The lunch has always aimed to bring people together no matter their situation and it continues to prove popular for people and families of all kinds.
This year guests will be treated to a delicious Christmas lunch and dessert, a gift or two, good company and perhaps even a visit from Santa himself.
The lunch has been made possible again from the small committee which spends the year fundraising to cover the costs of the event.
However, several businesses have also jumped on board again to contribute, St Joseph's Primary School students have raised money, there has been personal donations from residents and more.
Money also goes towards purchasing gifts and essentials for residents living in aged care homes and the Buster Ryan Memorial giving tree is again set up at the Golden Apple where residents can select a tag and purchase a gift for sick children for the Forever Johnno Foundation.
"We were also successful in gaining a grant from Leeton Shire Council for the lunch, which has helped in a big way too," committee member Fran Artese said.
"It's such a great event and it's fantastic that we still receive so much support from businesses and the community.
"It's certainly appreciated because we couldn't do it without them."
Volunteers also give up their Christmas Day to set up and serve the lunch, but it is all in the spirit of the day.
To attend the lunch for just a gold coin donation, RSVP by the end Friday, December 16 by filling out forms available at the Leeton Community Op Shop, St Peter's Op Shop, St Vincent De Paul or message the Facebook page.
