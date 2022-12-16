GIVING Leeton shire's young residents a voice is the aim of a new group.
The new Leeton Youth Council held its inaugural meeting recently, with seven students from St Francis College and Yanco Agricultural High School taking part.
Leeton High School hopes to have representatives be part of the council, but was an apology for the first meeting.
The youth council has been established to provide advice to Leeton Shire Council, assist with the development and delivery of initiatives in town.
It will also aim to develop program for the shire's young people and be an inclusive space where all views are respected.
Councillor Sandra Nardi was looking forward to seeing the group flourish in the new year.
"The youth council is a new initiative to give young people of Leeton shire a voice to Council," she said.
"As councillors we are making decisions on behalf of the community and we want to ensure that young people's views are heard too."
The youth council will consider different issues affecting young people in Leeton and their feedback will be provided to council to assist in its decision making.
"Our aim is to provide the opportunity for young people in Leeton shire to experience decision making in their community," mayor Tony Reneker said.
"Hopefully, one day they will want to run for council."
Council's community development co-ordinator Emily Goodall was looking forward to seeing what the group comes up with in the year ahead and thanked the students and schools for supporting this initiative.
"We appreciate the effort made by the schools to support the students in attending the meeting," she said.
"We are also seeking more nominations from Leeton High School, so if you are interested, contact me at council or speak to your school."
The Leeton Shire Youth Council will meet four times a year, with the next meeting planned for February 27 where further ideas will be raised and discussions held.
Contact council on 6953 0911 for more information.
