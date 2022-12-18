On a pitch that was conducive for runs, Leagues Panthers were able to hold on for a five-run win over Coro Cougars, which sees them rise to the top heading into Christmas.
The Panthers lost an early wicket, but Michael Cudmore and Reece Matheson (79) were able to get their side on the path to a defendable total as posted fifties with Cudmore (68*) carrying his bat and some late runs from Jimmy Binks (34*) helped the Panthers post 190 off their 40 overs.
The Cougars were able to make a strong start with Jake (36) and Tim Rand putting on 56 for the first wicket. Coro was able to keep pace in the chase with Tim Rand (77*) carrying his bat, and even with starts to Ben Signor (25) and Mathew Axtill (27), it wasn't enough as the Cougars finished on 3/185.
RELATED
Meanwhile, Ahmed Bilal played a starring role picking up seven wickets to help Exies Eagles take a victory over Exies Diggers.
Diggers posted 125 before Connor Bock (34), and Craig Burge (43*) saw the Eagles take a five-wicket win.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.