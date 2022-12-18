The Irrigator

Leagues Panthers and Exies Eagles head to Christmas with GDCA first grade victories

By Liam Warren
Updated December 19 2022 - 10:19am, first published 9:47am
On a pitch that was conducive for runs, Leagues Panthers were able to hold on for a five-run win over Coro Cougars, which sees them rise to the top heading into Christmas.

