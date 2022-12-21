LEETON shire's cancer patients have been given a little extra to smile about this Christmas.
The Leeton Soldiers Men's Bowling Club have added some cash to the Leeton Can Assist coffers, making a presentation of the money recently.
The men's bowlers held their Christmas party at the club recently, inviting members of the Leeton Can Assist branch along for the special donation.
Committee member Len Clare made the presentation of the funds to Kath Haynes and Maudie Morris.
The club was able to raise $500 for the donation through its weekly social bowls day where wrong bias fines are collected.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Can Assist in Leeton uses all of its money raised and donations to help shire residents while they are on their cancer journey.
That may be through fuel costs, accommodation and other areas where they need some financial assistance.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.