A BOWLS tournament that has been running in Leeton continued with its historic competition recently.
The 2022 Eurell Pairs Tournament took to the greens at the Leeton and District Bowling Club, with 24 teams taking part.
The tournament has been held every year since 1975, which is a quite the achievement when the recent COVID pandemic is taken into account.
After the completion of three games of 12 ends, four teams were successful in reaching the semi-final stage.
In the first semi, Leeton Soldiers Club had two sides facing off each other, with Mark Lemon and John Retallick edging out Mark Vogel and Adam McIntyre 3-2.
McIntyre may well have imposed a self-handicap when he chose to play with bowls that would have been at their best when Ben Chifley was Prime Minister.
The other semi final also had a 3-2 result, although an extra end was required for Shane Rowlands and Ron Donohue from Narrandera to beat Andrew Reynolds and Tony Trembath of the L&D.
A large crowd watched the final played over five ends and the Lemon-Retallick side was at their ruthless best and were too strong for the Narrandera combine, winning 7-4.
The competition is held every December, with organisers already looking forward to next year's competition after the success of the 2022 tournament.
Bowls competitions at both the Leeton and District Bowling Club and the Leeton Soldiers Club will now have a break over the Christmas and New Year period.
However, they will return in 2023 with both clubs always happy to welcome new players into the fold, no matter their experience.
