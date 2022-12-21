The Irrigator

John Retallick and Mark Lemon take out the 2022 Eurell Pairs Tournament

By Talia Pattison
Updated December 21 2022 - 2:50pm, first published 2:00pm
John Retallick and Mark Lemon were the winners of the tournament, which has been running every year since 1975. Picture supplied

A BOWLS tournament that has been running in Leeton continued with its historic competition recently.

