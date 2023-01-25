AS A labour shortage continues to grow across the country, taking up an apprenticeship or traineeship has never been more essential.
With this in mind, every month The Irrigator and GetSet in Leeton will be profiling an apprentice or trainee in the hopes it encourages others to follow in their footsteps.
GetSet facilitates locally-based employment, apprenticeship and traineeship solutions to employers.
The first cab off the rank is Zane Lyons, who is currently working as an apprentice plasterer.
Name: Zane Lyons
Role: Apprentice plasterer
Education: Currently studying a Certificate III in Wall and Ceiling Lining
WITH so many different trades out there, choosing to become a plasterer was something that felt like a good fit for Zane, who wanted to do something within the home and building industry.
Currently hosted by McDonell Builders under the supervision of Christopher Doolan Plastering, Zane started with GetSet on January 18 last year after completing a year with another employer.
He is currently a stage three apprentice.
Zane's training is provided through Murray Mallee Training Company, with is all completed on the job.
Every six weeks an assessor will visit Zane at his workplace and conduct an assessment of his ability and knowledge and then leave him the next work books to progress through.
Zane said this makes the study part of his apprenticeship easy and the one-on-one aspect assisted with his progress.
"(I always) wanted to do something in the housing and building industry, but (I) was not sure what," he said.
"It is an industry with a lot of work and opportunities involved."
Zane began his career by asking a friend who was a plasterer at the time if he knew of any work and through that he was able to provide a job for his first year.
"The job is great, you get to meet lots of interesting homeowners and other tradies," he said.
"It's such a positive work environment. I'm always learning new things, new techniques, new knowledge. Every day is different."
Zane said he would recommend GetSet to anyone looking for an apprenticeship.
"GetSet makes the apprenticeship easy, they are always available and able to help," he said.
"I've always got back up and support if anything happens on the job.
"They are easy going and helpful."
With so many young people currently at school not sure what career path they would like to take, Zane recommended an apprenticeship or traineeship as an option.
"Don't be afraid to start early if it is definitely something you want to do," he said.
"A trade is good to have. I had just started year 11 and my original plan was to finish year 12, but starting early was what I needed.
"I'm already three years into my career, (by) starting that bit earlier I'm already halfway there."
