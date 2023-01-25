The Irrigator

GetSet and The Irrigator will be profiling apprentices and trainees across the shire in 2023, first up is Zane Lyons

TP
By Talia Pattison
January 25 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zane Lyons is three years into his plastering apprenticeship, recommending other young people consider a trade or traineeship when thinking about their careers. Picture supplied

AS A labour shortage continues to grow across the country, taking up an apprenticeship or traineeship has never been more essential.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.