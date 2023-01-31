WHEN it comes to summer holidays, perhaps for some parents the juggling act can be a stressful one between keeping kids entertained and returning to work.
However, each term that is where the Leeton Out of School Care program steps in and the recent summer holidays were no different.
With many parents having to go back to work not long after the Christmas and New Year break, they needed to find a way to keep their children safe, happy and looked after.
As a result, Leeton Out of School Care did see an increase in the number of participants during the break, but a ball was had by all, according to acting co-ordinator Kylie Knight.
"Numbers have been up on previous years, we've been almost full each day," she said.
"The kids have been loving all of the water play, we had a water slide here.
"We've done a lot of activities in town like going to the museum, the library, the splash park at Yanco.
"We've tried to keep it all local where we can."
There has also been craft and cooking days, many outdoor activities and chilled out afternoons.
"I think parents enjoy this service because they know the children will be looked after, they are out of the house, they are with friends or making new friends," Miss Knight said.
The After School program also kicks off this week, which like Out of School Care, is based at Parkview Public School, but is open to all students from the shire.
