A FESTIVAL of fun, games and creativity has helped celebrate an important event on the calendar in Leeton.
The Leeton library has wrapped up activities for its 2023 NSW Seniors Festival.
Over the course of several days, library staff put together several activities for Leeton's most knowledgeable and experiences residents to take part in.
This included a special brain games event, bingo and the creation of a stunning mosaic art piece over two separate days.
Solid numbers attended the sessions, which were aimed at getting attendees thinking, being creative and enjoying a social time out with a chat over a cuppa or two.
Previously known as NSW Seniors Week, NSW Seniors Festival is the largest celebration for seniors in the southern hemisphere.
Countless events have been held across the state over the past two weeks as a result, aiming to celebrate older residents, their talents and their continued contributions to communities right across NSW.
The Leeton library's doors are always open to members of the community of all ages, with events and activities scheduled across these age brackets every week.
Brain games is a weekly feature, so too is a knitting club and technology support for those seeking answers to their questions about all things tech.
For younger ones, there is storytime, baby rhyme time, lego club and more.
On Monday, February 20 the library will host author JS Davidson for a chat and discussion about her writing and books.
