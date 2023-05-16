TWO lucky Leeton residents have a few extra dollars in their pockets to play with after being part of a syndicate lottery win on the weekend.
The pair were part of a syndicate that spanned across NSW and the ACT which shared in a slice of $1.42 million from the weekend's Saturday Lotto draw.
With 174 members part of the syndicate, each took home some extra funds as a result of the win.
The long-running syndicate held one of the 14 division one winning entries in Saturday Lotto draw 4363, on May 13. Each division one winning entry took home $1,428,571.43.
In addition to winning division one, the syndicate's marked system 14 entry also scored division two 12 times, division three 36 times, division four 420 times, division five 720 times and division six 565 times, bolstering their total win to $1,594,815.43.
Each member of the syndicate received a share worth $9165.62.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Newsagencies from across the state and the ACT were thrilled to have winners from their own towns and stores, including Leeton Newsagency owner Matt Curry.
"It's great to have a couple of people from here share in the first division prize, we're really happy for them," he said.
"We enjoy sharing in people's wins, so hopefully we'll have a few more big ones soon."
There was also a winner from the Griffin Plaza Newsagency in Griffith as part of the syndicate.
A further Riverina winner also hailed from a share sold at the North Albury Newsagency.
The winning syndicate was established by World News in Sydney.
