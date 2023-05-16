LEETON motorists have been forced to face the consequences of being caught doing the wrong thing when behind the wheel.
Police made several arrests for drink driving and speeding from May 12 to 14 in the shire.
Among those was a 25-year-old man who was stopped by police around 11.35pm on Koonadan Road while driving a Toyota sedan.
Police said the driver was stopped for a random roadside breath test, which allegedly returned a positive result.
The man was arrested and taken to the Leeton police station where further analysis returned a positive reading of 0.089. The man was issued with a court attendance notice and his licence was suspended.
Meanwhile, another driver will also need to find another mode of transportation after allegedly found to be drink driving on May 14 at 12.01am.
The 19-year-old was behind the wheel of a Toyota ute in Reservoir Lane when he was stopped by police for a random roadside breath test, which allegedly returned a positive result.
He too was taken to Leeton police station returning a mid-range result of 0.115.
His license was suspended and the driver was issued a court attendance notice. A third driver will also be spending some time off the roads, but this time for speeding.
Police said a 17-year-old boy was driving a Ford sedan on Back Yanco Road at 9.25pm on May 13 and was clocked going almost double the posted speed limit.
Back Yanco Road has a posted speed limit of 80km/h, but police allege the driver was travelling at a speed of 148km/h before he was pulled over.
He was stopped and issued with an infringement notice for exceeding speed over 45km/h and his licence was suspended for six months.
Police have warned drivers they will continue to be patrolling the roads and urged them not get behind the wheel if they have been drinking, that the message of speeding kills still applies and, if breaking the law, motorists will be caught.
