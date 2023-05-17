A WOMAN has been charged after allegedly being caught red-handed attempting to steal items from a home in Leeton.
The 47-year-old was arrested and charged by Leeton police with breaking and entering and having goods in custody.
Police allege the woman broke into a unit in Acacia Avenue where she stole a number of items belonging to those who lived there.
Police said when the residents arrived at the property on May 13 at 5.45pm, the woman was allegedly found inside the unit.
Officers were called to the address and arrested the 47-year-old.
Police said they found in her possession items that had been allegedly stolen from a vehicle in Coolabah Street and a bicycle stolen from Grevillia Street on the same day.
The female was taken to Leeton Police Station where she was charged.
Police have also reminded residents to always lock up their valuables.
