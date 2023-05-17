The Irrigator
Leeton police arrest and charge woman with break and enter, goods in custody

By Talia Pattison
May 17 2023 - 4:00pm
The woman was arrested and charged on May 13.
A WOMAN has been charged after allegedly being caught red-handed attempting to steal items from a home in Leeton.

