LEETON-WHITTON'S goal this weekend is consistency when it comes to playing how they want to.
The Crows are at home again on Saturday, this time hosting an improved Wagga Tigers outfit.
In the opening rounds of the Riverina Football League competition, the Crows have struggled to maintain their intensity for the full four quarters of football.
"We've been able to match it there abouts with teams for good parts of the game, but then let them run over us late and put more goals on us," first grade coach Tom Groves said.
"That's something we want to improve on.
"I think we have been improving every week, but there's definitely areas we need to be doing better in."
Last season the Wagga Tigers won five matches and, in 2023, have two wins and two losses to their name so far.
Groves was hopeful his side could put the pressure on the Tigers to keep those statistics the same and instead have Leeton-Whitton record their second victory of the season.
However, he knows it's going to be tough ask, but said his team had been building and would continue to do so each week.
"For us going forward it's getting that consistency across the board," Groves said.
"I think if we can do that, we're not to far off.
"We've definitely improved and we've improved on last year.
"The boys have a good attitude every week, so I can't fault that."
As far as Saturday's team to face the Tigers, Groves expects to make several changes, with some inclusions to come in.
"We'll get through training and make a decision from there," he said.
