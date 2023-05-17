NOTHING says "thank you" more than a good old fashioned Aussie barbecue.
As part of International Nurses Day on Friday, May 12 that's exactly what the Leeton Rapid Relief Team cooked up for staff at the town's hospital.
After setting up at the hospital grounds, the volunteers created a hamburgers that had mouths watering, complete with delicious beef patties, lettuce, tomato, cheese and a range of sauces.
Sweets and tea and coffee was also provided on what was a stunning autumn day where nurses and other hospital staff enjoyed their quick bite to eat while the sun shone.
International Nurses Day is held every year on May 12 and offers the change to recognise the hard work of nurses, the sacrifices they make and why they are so crucial to healthcare systems across the world and, indeed, here in Leeton.
Leeton Rapid Relief team leader Rod Martin said the group wanted to do something to show their appreciation to nurses and hospital staff here in the shire.
"We made contact with the Murrumbidgee Local Health District to gain permission for the barbecue and they were really excited by the idea," he said.
"Everyone would agree with me locally here, when you stop and consider what our nurses have been through over the last three years for our community and society, it's selfless, so we wanted to get down here to thank them."
Having the acknowledgement of their hard work come from a community organisation was something the nurses there on the day said gave them a morale boost to keep doing what they do best.
One of those was registered nurse Edward Anstee, who moved to Leeton only recently to take up the position after spending most of his career in the Sydney.
It was a stint at flood-hit Eugowra which set him on the path to getting more involved with rural nursing.
"We don't have something like this happen very often, so it's really special," Mr Anstee said.

"I'm from metro Sydney, so it's really nice to see the community come together in this way and look after each other.
"I've been here about a month, I'm really enjoying it so far.
"When I was at Eugowra I got a taste for remote health and how we can help, but also learn and grow ourselves as nurses when it comes to our skills."
Also on hand to help serve up the lunch was mayor Tony Reneker, who said nurses and hospital staff in general, were the backbone of the facility.
"I think it's great to have an event like this for them to say thank you because they contribute so much to our town and our society," he said.
