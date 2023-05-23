CAMERON Parkes is the next apprentice to feature in a series with GetSet and The Irrigator where young workers starting their career are featured.
Cameron is a first-year apprentice with GetSet studying a Certificate III in Engineering - Metal Fabrication.
He is hosted by Southern Central Engineering, starting there in late November last year.
Cameron studies his qualification through TAFE block release where he spends three days a month doing this in-person study through Griffith TAFE.
"It is good to get it all done in Griffith, the TAFE has a great facility there with all new machinery and the teachers are great," Cameron said.
He also learns on the job with his supervisor at Southern Central.
At first, like most people, Cameron wasn't sure what he wanted to do when it came to his career. After thinking through his options, he decided to become a boiler maker.
Being new to the area, he had no real connections yet in the job market, so he walked into GetSet and spoke to the team about how he could go about getting work.
No job had been advertised, but like many of GetSet's apprentices, the staff got on the phone and made it happen.
"I knew if I did something I enjoy, (where) I am always learning, that it would be worth it," Cameron said.
GetSet made these opportunities happen for Cameron and supported him as he signed up for TAFE and began work.
Cameron says he loves the hands-on aspect of his job, with everyday requiring the use of problem-solving skills and each day is always different and busy.
He said while he thought he knew enough about the trade to make taking on the apprenticeship easy, what he did not expect was how quickly he would be put on the tools.
"There is this idea that the first year of your apprentice will be stuck to a broom, but first day on the job I was on the machines and into the learning aspect of my trade, it was great," Cameron said.
"It was so easy to get a job after talking to GetSet. I had just moved here, but it was smooth sailing with their help. They helped me with it all."
Cameron suggests to anyone looking at apprenticeships or leaving school that "you definitely don't need to go to year 12 if you don't want to".
"Doing a trade can be really successful," he said. "You can get so much done and be successful by putting the hard work in. Start now if it's what you want. You will get out of it what you put in."
GetSet will continue to support Cameron through the length of his apprenticeship. He has even joined GetSet in speaking to year 10 students recently for work ready programs and helping give guidance to those looking to start their own career.
