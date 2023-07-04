The Irrigator
Home/Weekly Wrap - List
Photos

Work has officially started on the construction of new female dorms at Yanco Agricultural High School

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated July 4 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Murray Helen Dalton officially turns the first sod at the site of the new dormitories at Yanco Agricultural High School on Tuesday, July 4. Picture by Talia Pattison
Member for Murray Helen Dalton officially turns the first sod at the site of the new dormitories at Yanco Agricultural High School on Tuesday, July 4. Picture by Talia Pattison

THE planning is done and the machinery has rolled in for Yanco Agricultural High School's dormitory upgrades.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.