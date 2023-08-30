LEETON business owner Connie Vecchie knows how important change is when it comes to owning and operating an enterprise.
Ms Vecchie has recently moved her business and changed its name, but what remains the same is the personalised service and top-notch products.
Leeton Party and Wholesale, now known as Sweets, Balloons 'n' More has moved from the bottom end of Pine Avenue to the middle of the CBD.
This prime location is a spot the business is enjoying thanks to more foot traffic and people stopping by as a result.
Sweets, Balloons 'n' More has seen a change in some of the products being offered. Costumes and frozen goods are no longer available, with the focus more on confectionery, some party supplies and, of course, balloons for all occasions.
It's best to pop in store to see what is on offer, particularly if you are hosting a party, are looking for a nostalgic treat or two or you're even whipping up a cake at home.
Ms Vecchie said a number of factors contributed to the store move and name change, including the industry facing challenges when it comes to plastic packaging and its impacts.
"We moved in at the start of July ... it's been really great, it's a big change, but we're enjoying it," she said.
"We decided to focus on our biggest sellers like the lollies, balloons and our food packaging. The sad thing is even the food packaging range is shrinking with plastic being removed. There is alternatives coming through, so we're working on that.
"The best thing people can do is basically just come in store and see what we have. I think people will be surprised by what we do have."
Ms Vecchie said the business has constantly adapted and updated when it is needed, including through the pandemic and the surrounding business conditions.
The business is proud to continue operating and serving the community of Leeton, with the shop really having something for all ages and events.
Sweets, Balloons 'n' More can be found right at 90 Pine Avenue and is open Monday to Friday from 9.30am to 5pm and on Saturday from 9am to noon.
Saturday hours may also soon be extended when needed.
