The Irrigator

Man dies after roof collapses on Barellan property

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated August 31 2023 - 9:06am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man has died following a roof collapse at Barellan on Wednesday. File picture
A man has died following a roof collapse at Barellan on Wednesday. File picture

A man has died after being critically injured in a roof collapse on a Riverina property.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.