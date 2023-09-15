The Irrigator

Helen Dalton and Sussan Ley attack Tanya Plibersek on buybacks plan

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
September 15 2023 - 12:00pm
NSW politicians Joe McGirr and Helen Dalton with supporters outside Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek's office in Sydney. The 'stop' sign was given to Mrs Dalton by a roadworker who is an admirer of her stance. Picture supplied.
FEDERAL Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek has been accused of being "incredibly un-Australian" and throwing irrigation centres "under a bus".

Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

