A packed showcase of ambient, musical talent from across the country as well as our own backyard will converge on Leeton for this year's Outback Band Spectacular.
Presented by the Leeton Town Band and held from November 10 to 12, this year's showcase will also encompass a commemorative feature for Remembrance Day.
The Kapooka Army Band will make their return to Leeton after several years for the spectacular and will be joining forces with the Leeton RSL sub branch to create a moving and solemn Remembrance Day event.
Leeton Town Band's musical director, Ruth Tait, says while it won't be the first time Remembrance Day has been part of the Spectacular, it will certainly be special.
"Having the Kapooka Army Band return after a long time will be wonderful and fitting giving the timing. For that reason this years activities will be spilled across two days," Ms Tait said.
Meanwhile, she is hoping this years will be the biggest.
Regionally, bands are expected to come from as far as Junee, Cootamundra, Temora and Swan Hill.
Noteworthy acts will include the Golden Kangaroos, Wagga Community Band, Riverina Concert Band, Griffith City Band and plenty more.
READ MORE
"It will be a fantastic marvel, with rock to blues to folk, jazz, and classical - a bit of anything and everything," she said.
"Last year the floods impacted musicians ability to get to Leeton. We were expecting over 200 to arrive but only had around 130 or 140 make it."
The chime of instruments will start from 9:30am Saturday November 11 at Mountford Park, with melodies to carry through until 2:30pm before preparations begin for the major event.
The highlight concert, comprising of all bands, will occur from 7pm until 9.30pm at the Leeton Soldiers Club auditorium.
A breakfast will be held in Mountford Park from 8.30am the following day, with more live music from 9.00am until midday.
"This event is always a great opportunity for regional bands to get together and play. We have fantastic musicians in country areas and the mentorship is invaluable," Ms Tait said.
"In many ways it's about bridging the gap between country and city. It has a huge cultural impact on Leeton and brings people together from all walks of life."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.irrigator.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.