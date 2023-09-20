The Irrigator
Home/What's On/Things to do
What's on

Around 140 bands expected to take part in Leeton Outback Spectacular

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated September 20 2023 - 5:11pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton Town Band's musical director, Ruth Tait, is excited for this years event. Picture by Allan Wilson
Leeton Town Band's musical director, Ruth Tait, is excited for this years event. Picture by Allan Wilson

A packed showcase of ambient, musical talent from across the country as well as our own backyard will converge on Leeton for this year's Outback Band Spectacular.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.