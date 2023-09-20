As rural veterinary clinics continue to struggle to obtain staff, the Leeton Animal Hospital is rejoicing with the addition of two new veterinary surgeons.
In the last year and a half, Dr Joelle Tiffin and Dr Erica Davis have been brought on board at the hospital, bringing the vet staff ratio to four with the inclusion of Dr Jessica Panozzo and head vet Dr Peter Brunsdon.
Dr Brunsdon said the hospital has been extremely fortunate in this regard as other practices continue to struggle to attract vets to country areas.
"We're very lucky - that's what it comes down to," Dr Brunsdon said.
"Before our new vets came on board, it was a difficult time as is the case with most clinics and hospitals in rural areas.
"When I brought this business two years ago, I started advertising immediately. We received some applications but ultimately they went off to practise elsewhere. I know some clinics have been advertising for as long as four years to little avail."
As with attracting most professionals to rural settings, Dr Brunsdon said the issue is largely revolves around there being a lack of incentives for them to come.
"Australia-wide, I think there are enough in the industry to fill the need. The problem is getting them here," he said.
"The main thing that would help is money. Most are looking for some sort of relief from their HECS debt because vet graduates have some of the highest of any degree - a minimum of $100,000. The courses are expensive to take on and expensive for the institutions to run because there are so many practical components involved and the degrees are long.
"I would like to see the government provide some relief by waiving a lot of the debts for those practising in rural areas," he said.
But he doesn't envision that will happen anytime soon.
"As far as what the future holds, I think things will largely stay the way they are before they get any better.
"For us, four vets is a minimum. It's an adequate number. Any less wouldn't be and I really feel for those clinics continuing to struggle to attract vets," Dr Brunsdon said.
