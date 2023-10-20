OUTGOING Leeton Greens coach has added another best and fairest trophy to his collection.
Philp has been the standout player for the Greens for many seasons, also picking up the joint clubperson of the year award alongside Elli Gill.
Gill was the league tag best and fairest winner.
The club held its presentation evening in front of a packed house on Friday, October 13 marking a hugely-successful season for the Greens, which included premierships for first grade and league tag.
The club's three remaining teams - reserve grade, under 18s and under 16s all made their respective grand finals and finished runners-up.
First grade: Hayden Philp, runner-up Bas Blackett.
League tag: Elli Gill, runner-up Gabby McGregor.
Reserve grade: Shan Bradbrook, runner-up Michael Thomas.
Under 18s: Tyler O'Connell, runner-up Beniel Dakunibubului.
Under 16s: Charlie Watson, runners-up Kyson Freer / Cade Anderson.
Players' player: Tyler O'Connell.
Most consistent: Will Barnes.
Best forward: Bas Blackett.
Best back: Beniel Dakunibubului.
Hardman award: Todd Prest.
Best in finals: Kirtis Fisher.
Players' player: Tyler Dunn.
Most consistent: Johnny Russell.
Best forward: Joel Dempsey.
Best back: Dylan Whiley.
Hardman award: Mitieli Talairatu.
Best in finals: Tyler Dunn.
Players' player: Jamie Taylor.
Most consistent: Sophie McGregor.
Best new player: Taylah Axtill.
Coaches award: Scarlett Wallace.
Manager's award: Makayla Bradshaw.
Best in finals: Taylah Axtill.
Players player: Blake McDonald.
Most improved: Corben Headon.
Most consistent: Blake McDonald.
Coaches award: Matt Chant.
Manager's award: Brayden Fejsa-Sexton.
Best in finals: Zach Twomey.
Players' player: Vula Wate.
Most improved: Tom Dowse.
Most consistent: Caydan Hillier.
Best new player: Carter McFadyen.
Encouragement award: Beau Griffiths and Tyce Thornton.
Coaches award: Jye Teerman.
Manager's award: Junaid Ahmed.
Best in finals: Jacob Buchanan.
Most promising junior - 16s or 18s: Tyler O'Connell and Jesse Watson.
Most outstanding player in any grade: Vula Wate.
First grade rookie of the year: Beniel Dakunibubului.
Elwyn Ravu ironman award - under 16s: Caydan Hillier.
Junior club person of the year: Vula Wate.
Club person of the year: Elli Gill and Hayden Philp.
Life membership: Deearne McGregor.
The "Old Boys" award: Hayden Philp.
