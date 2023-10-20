The Irrigator

Councils, Ley, McCormack lay into Bill's lower house passing

By Staff Reporters
October 20 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Dark day' as Murray-Darling Basin plan changes pass lower house
'Dark day' as Murray-Darling Basin plan changes pass lower house

The passage of controversial Murray-Darling Basin Plan changes through the House of Representatives has been labelled a "dark day for irrigation communities".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.